Nigerian Army Nab 23 Suspected Oil Thieves, Recover Over 180,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude

Personnel from the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with various security agencies, apprehended 23 individuals suspected of oil theft, dismantled 13 illegal refineries, and seized more than 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum products throughout the region.

The Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations for the 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, provided this information in an official statement.

He noted that operations carried out in Rivers State, particularly in the Orachi/Okolomade area of Abia/Odual Local Government Area (LGA), resulted in the recovery of over 45,000 litres of unlawfully refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) hidden in sacks at various locations within a hazardous forested region.

Furthermore, in the vicinity of Obiafo in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), an active illegal refining site was dismantled, leading to the recovery of over 28,000 litres of stolen crude oil from two reservoirs. One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while others escaped upon noticing the troops.

Naija News reports that Danjuma also mentioned the recovery of an 800-meter-long hose and a pumping machine.

In addition, troops executed operations in the Peterside Community of Bonny LGA, where they uncovered another illegal refining site, recovering three pots, receivers, and over 10,000 litres of stolen products.

Meanwhile, in a series of operations along the Obrikom-Omoku route, two wooden vessels carrying over 3,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals suspected of involvement in this serious crime.

In Akwa Ibom State, acting on reliable intelligence, troops apprehended a tanker truck with the registration number 1430 LA, which was loaded with 39,994 litres of stolen products on the Itu-Calabar highway in Itu Local Government Area.

Two individuals suspected of oil theft were taken into custody in connection with this incident. In Bayelsa State, near Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area (YELGA), troops uncovered an illegal refining site containing over 2,600 litres of AGO stored in sacks.

Additionally, in the Adibawa area of YELGA, more than 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,100 litres of illegally refined AGO in sacks were recovered, along with eight wheelbarrows utilised for these unlawful activities.

The General Officer Commanding of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, has urged troops to maintain their efforts against all forms of economic sabotage in the region.

He also encouraged the local populace to continue supporting military operations by providing reliable information regarding criminal activities in their communities to the security agencies.