Defection: What Will Gov Mbah Benefit From Joining APC? – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter, has said there would be no justification if Governor Peter Mbah joins the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP has, in recent times, lost some of its elected candidates to the ruling APC. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with their structures, joined the APC recently.

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, in an event last two weeks, drummed support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term. Reports have claimed that Governor Eno and Governor Mbah may also join the APC.

In an interview with Naija News on Sunday, Enugu PDP spokesman, Chief Uchenna Ubute, said defection would be of no benefit to Mbah.

While noting that personal reasons could influence defection, he said APC would not be of any benefit to the Governor.

“You said it is a rumour. As far as I know, political party is a platform. Maybe on personal reasons, somebody might decide to defect.

“The Governor is not defecting to any other political party. The Governor is the leader of PDP in the South East. Enugu is the only state standing for PDP in South East and Governor is the leader.

“What would Governor benefit from detecting to APC? The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, campaigned to the people of Enugu State.

“Peter Mbah is not only the leader of PDP in Enugu state he is leader of PDP in South East zone. What’s defection going to do for him? Is it defection that’s going to make people of Enugu vote for him? Or is it his good work that will make people of Enugu vote for him? Ubute said.

According to him, Enugu State has no opposition because the Governor has been performing.

“The government of Enugu state, led by Peter Mbah, is doing very well not only for the PDP but to other political parties. In Enugu State, we don’t have opposition now,” he stated.

PDP Is A Big Party, Has No Need For Coalition

Chief Ubute also faulted the call for a merger between PDP and other parties. He stressed that PDP has structures across the 36 states. He questioned how the merger would help the main opposition.

Enugu PDP spokesman further stated that Oborevwori, Okowa’s defection, and Eno’s statement did not void the stand of the PDP Governors Forum in Ibadan, Oyo State, on coalition.

“PDP has categorically made it clear that the party is not going to merge with any other political party.

“Governors are leaders of the party in their states. Governors that defected or made one or two comments, all those things are their personal issues and part of their fundamental rights.

“But Governors Forum that brought together PDP governors , in that forum, we made a decision that we are not ready to merge with any political party.

“If you recall, former Governor of Delta, Okowa, PDP vice presidential candidate, has been on EFCC, and as that supported somebody to be governor, the Governor (Oborevwori) may have defected to reduce attacks.

“PDP is big party. They have formidable structures in the 36 states of the federation. All those parties they’re merging with, what structure do they have, what benefit will they bring to the party. PDP is the biggest opposition in this country,” he stated.

Nigerians Should Decide Tinubu’s Fate In 2027

Ubute said Nigerians would have to decide if President Bola Tinubu should be re-elected for a second tenure.

He stressed that the role of the PDP as the main opposition party did not matter much. According to him, the Constitution empowered Nigerians to make a choice and not any institution.

“We are in democracy and we’re Nigerians. The Constitution has empowered Nigerians to make a choice on who governs them. People holding positions they have one voter’s card on the election day.

“So Nigerians have to think before voting. If the federal government is doing well and what they’re doing is okay for them, then they should go and re-elect the president. They have the constitutional mandate to make that choice. The choice is on the people. Who to elect come 2027 is on the people, not on any institution. The people should make a choice, right choice,” he advised.

Senator Okey Ezea Lied

Naija News reported that Enugu North Senator, Okey Ezea, in a town hall meeting with the people of Uzo-Uwani, said Enugu PDP government, including Mbah, has no intention to protect the people of the area from insecurity caused by herdsmen.

According to Ezea, former Governor Ifeanyi Uguwanyi of the PDP also failed to address herdsmen attacks in his administration.

Reacting, Ubute said Ezea preferred to lie because of politics.

“It was the same Okey Ezea that said politics is do or die game. Okey Ezea is just an opposition Senator. Whether the government is doing well or not doing well he will continue to attack the government. Those things are unfounded. They’re lies. It’s his right to say these things,” he added.