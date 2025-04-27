Boxing: Chris Eubank Jr Responding To Treatment After Beating Conor Benn

British boxer, Chris Eubank Jr. will continue his recovery in hospital following a hard-fought victory over Conor Benn on Saturday night.

Recall that Chris Eubank Jr. secured a unanimous decision victory over Benn, as all three judges recognized his superior performance in the ring.

After the bout, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a roaring crowd of 67,000, Eubank Jr. was transported to The Royal London Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Initial medical evaluations have returned reassuring results, but the 35-year-old boxer is expected to remain under observation until Monday to ensure his complete recovery.

His promoter, Ben Shalom, updated fans on X, stating, “On the recommendation of the onsite doctor, Chris Eubank Jr. has been taken to hospital by ambulance for precautionary checks.”

During the match, Eubank Jr. suffered a significant cut above his right eye and showed signs of fatigue, leading Benn to raise concerns about the possibility of a broken jaw.

However, in an interview with Boxxer, Eubank Jr’s promoter said, “There is no truth to the rumours regarding a broken jaw.

“I’m pleased to confirm that Chris is doing well and currently resting.”

Family support has been strong during this time, with Chris Eubank Sr. and other relatives keeping vigil at his son’s bedside.