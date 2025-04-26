FAAN Announces Reopening Date Of Enugu International Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State, will reopen from Monday.

Naija News reports that FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, made this known while speaking with journalists on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Orah said the re-opening followed the completion of emergency runway repairs at the airport, stressing that the runway is certified suitable for landings and takeoffs by the agency’s engineers.

FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during the closure period, assuring the public that all measures were taken in the interest of safety.

Orah said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, will reopen for flight operations on Monday, 28th April 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.

“On April 18th, 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.

“The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025. However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.”