US, China Seek Common Ground On Trade War

The United States of America and the People’s Republic of China have resumed talks to find common ground on the current tariff war.

Naija News reported that United States President Donald Trump complained that his country has been treated unfairly by partners, including China. He imposed 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods entering America.

In response, President Xi Jinping imposed 125 percent tariffs on American products entering China.

On Wednesday, President Trump told reporters that talks with China are “active“.

Addressing the press after walking on the North Lawn of the White House, Trump assured that the US would strike a fair deal with China.

“We are going to have a fair deal with China. It’s going to be fair. Everything’s active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing.

“They know that they can’t get away with it any longer, but they’re still going to do fine, and we’re going to have a country that you can be proud of,” he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, in a press conference on Wednesday, said the agreement between Beijing and Washington, concerning the tariff war, would be based on respect and equality.

“This tariff war is launched by the U.S. We have made it very clear that China does not look for a war, but neither are we afraid of it. We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the U.S. wants to talk,” he said.

Jiakun stated that the US must stop threatening China because it would not work and seek dialogue.

“If a negotiated solution is truly what the U.S. wants, it should stop threatening and blackmailing China and seek dialogue based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.

“To keep asking for a deal, while exerting extreme pressure, is not the right way to deal with China and simply will not work,” he added.