How Wike, Secondus Came To My House To Thank Me For Withdrawing From Chairmanship Position – Bode George

Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has recounted what occurred when he was trying to contest for the party’s national chairmanship position.

According to George, he had to step down and allow someone else take over the position when he realised that the peace of the party might be threatened.

The PDP chieftain made the disclosure during an exclusive interview with Naija News.

He was reacting to the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar call for a coalition. George advised Atiku to step back from active politics, insisting that he was not getting any younger.

He subsequently cited how he waved the white flag during the battle for the National chairmanship position of the party.

George stated that after his withdrawal, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Uche Secondus came to thank him for stepping down.

He said, “It is absolutely nonsensical attitude.

“It’s all right. I can tell Atiku that because I am older than him. Let him sit down and think. What is it? What are we looking for in life? This year you will be 79. In 2027 you will be 81.

“The next time any northerner we will support, I will lead that team in 2031 by the grace of God if I am still alive.

“When they asked me. When it was the turn of Southwest to become National Chairman, one of our leaders scuttled it and sent the leadership to another zone. When it was now time for us to contest, I said I was going to contest, I remember that night ask Akpabio and Senator Olujimi they came to my campaign office, appealed to me that the governors sent them to come and beg me so that it would be rancour free and I should not protest.

“A day before the convention, I said, okay, I’ve heard. They have all ganged up, but my northern friends, all the northern delegates have told me that baba come to the field. Let’s test it.

“I discussed with my wife, I said, look, this is the situation overnight we prayed and I said, okay, I will withdraw. I didn’t go to the field. If I had gone to the field, that would have been fracas.

“I didn’t go to the field. It was seamless. it went freely.

“From that convention hall, Wike, Secondus, all the leaders from Rivers State came to my house. to thank me. See the way the whole thing ended, I did not fight it. I am still alive.”