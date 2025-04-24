ECOWAS To Relocate Institutions From Mali, Niger, And Burkina Faso Following Withdrawal

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has initiated plans to relocate its institutions and agencies from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, following the recent withdrawal of these three Sahelian nations from the regional bloc.

Naija News understands that this move comes in the wake of the countries’ transition to military junta governments, prompting ECOWAS to reassess its operations within these nations.

The decision was made during an Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held on Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, where ministers discussed logistical strategies for the relocation of ECOWAS institutions and the suspension of ongoing regional programmes in the affected countries.

The session, convened in response to a directive issued by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during its 66th Ordinary Session, focused on the practicalities of disengagement from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

The ministers deliberated on how to ensure that essential functions in security, economic development, and regional mobility continue without disruption.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the Council, Yusuf Tuggar, opened the session with a call for calm and unity.

He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, describing it as a “difficult chapter in ECOWAS’s history,” but emphasised the importance of resilience and adaptability.

“This session is not one we had hoped for. “But in recognising the sovereignty of these nations under their current military governments, we must now adapt and chart a forward-looking path,” Tuggar stated.

A statement from Tuggar’s media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, confirmed that the council has been tasked with developing a comprehensive framework for disengagement.

This includes detailed plans for the relocation of ECOWAS institutions, such as those focused on security and economic development, to alternative host countries.

The council is also working on mitigation plans to minimise disruptions to ongoing programmes in the affected countries.

“The council will examine the potential relocation of ECOWAS institutions and agencies currently based in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, with an eye toward mitigating any disruptions caused by their exit,” the statement read.

Ambassador Tuggar reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to regional integration, despite the unprecedented developments. He praised the bloc’s legacy as Africa’s most integrated sub-regional body and stressed that this crisis presented an opportunity to renew and strengthen the group’s resolve.

“While these developments are unprecedented, they also present an opportunity to renew and strengthen our resolve. “Our unity has been tested before, and we emerged stronger. We will do so again,” Tuggar said.