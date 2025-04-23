Customs Seized 298 Smuggled Goods Worth ₦7.6 Billion In Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it seized 298 smuggled goods into the country worth ₦7.6 billion in the first three months of 2025.

Naija News reported that it generated ₦1.75 trillion revenue for the country in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, stated this on Tuesday, in a press conference, at Service’s headquarters, in Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi said the seized 298 smuggled items represented a 78.41 percent increase when compared with seizures made in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The Nigeria Customs Service maintained robust anti-smuggling operations during the first quarter of 2025, recording 298 seizures with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦7,698,557,347.67. This represents a significant 78.41% increase compared to the ₦4,315,162,568.35 recorded in Q4 2024, demonstrating heightened operational effectiveness.

“However, when compared to Q1 2024’s ₦9,587,256,998.05, the Service observed a 19.70% reduction in DPV, attributable to improved compliance through sustained stakeholder engagement and the deterrent effect of our enforcement activities,” he said.

Giving a further breakdown of the seizures, Adeniyi explained that 135,474 bags of rice valued at ₦939,309,698.00 were seized in the Q1. 65,819 liters of petroleum products valued at ₦43,336,160.81 were seized.

Other seizures included 22 narcotic drugs valued at ₦730,748,173.00, 3 wildlife products valued at ₦5,653,522,600.00 and textile fabrics valued at ₦134,219,330.00.

He continued, “Rice remained the most prevalent seized commodity, with 159 cases involving 135,474 bags valued at ₦939,309,698.00. Petroleum products followed with 61 seizures totaling 65,819 liters (₦43,336,160.81 DPV). Of particular note were 22 narcotics interceptions valued at ₦730,748,173.00, reflecting our intensified focus on combating drug trafficking.

“The Service also recorded three high-value wildlife product seizures with a remarkable ₦5,653,522,600.00 DPV, underscoring both the lucrative nature of this illegal trade and our commitment to environmental protection under international conventions.

“Other notable seizures included textile fabrics (13 cases, ₦134,219,330.00 DPV), retreaded tires (5 cases, ₦104,599,000.00 DPV), and pharmaceuticals (1 case, ₦17,188,000.00 DPV). These comprehensive results demonstrate the Service’s vigilance across all categories of prohibited and restricted goods.”