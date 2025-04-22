Pep Guardiola Regrets Not Giving Jeremy Doku Enough Opportunities

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his regret towards Jeremy Doku, acknowledging that he hasn’t afforded him the playing time he deserves.

Jeremy Doku has found himself on the bench for several recent matches, stepping in as a substitute during the last three games.

Doku made an impactful appearance against Everton last weekend, contributing to the team’s 2-0 victory while the match was still tied at 0-0.

Since the international break in March, Guardiola has shifted to a formation that prioritizes defensive stability and relies on midfielders who excel at ball retention. This tactical adjustment has affected the playing time of both Doku and Savinho.

“I recognize I haven’t given him the opportunities he merits in the past few matches, especially considering his contributions in games against Tottenham and Brighton,” Guardiola stated regarding Doku.

“His impact on the team has been significant, but the recent formation changes focused more on utilizing full-backs and placing additional players in midfield for a different style of play, similar to our approach against Bournemouth.

“It’s important to emphasize that this decision is on me. I genuinely regret not being able to offer him more playing time, and I feel the same for other players as well.”