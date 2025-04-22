Governor Okpebholo Declares War On Insecurity, Holds High-Level Security Meeting With Key Stakeholders

In a bold effort to tackle the growing security concerns within Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo convened a high-stakes security meeting on Monday in Iyamho, situated in Etsako West Local Government Area.

The gathering brought together an array of influential figures, including political heavyweights, religious and traditional leaders, top security officials, and critical stakeholders, all committed to crafting effective solutions to the security issues facing Edo North.

According to a statement released to Naija News on Tuesday, 22nd April 2025, and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the closed-door session was focused on curbing insecurity in the region.

After the meeting, Governor Okpebholo made it clear that criminal actors would find no refuge in Edo under his leadership. He issued a stern warning, saying he would deal firmly with all criminal elements, ensuring they have no safe haven in the State.

“Under my watch, criminal elements will not succeed in distabilizing Edo State,” the Governor asserted. “He vowed to deal with them decisively and make the State inhabitable for their activities.”

Among those in attendance were Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; former Governor and current Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; and two former deputy governors, Peter Obadan and Philip Shaibu.

Also present were notable figures such as former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh; ex-Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; alongside religious heads, traditional rulers, and senior security operatives.

Governor Okpebholo emphasised that the meeting was necessitated by the urgent need to restore calm and stability across Edo, especially in the northern axis.

He said the deliberations involved broad consultations with respected leaders who came together to reflect on the challenges and propose proactive steps forward.

“We came here for a peaceful discussion regarding security, and all our leaders are here, both traditional and religious leaders. The closed door meeting was successful as we had a good deliberation, and discussions were fruitful. We had a perfect discussion. Let us watch it from here. Things will be perfect in our land,” he said.

Comrade Oshiomhole commended Governor Okpebholo’s direct engagement approach, stating that it showcased genuine concern for the welfare and safety of the people.

He remarked, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has come to Edo North to discuss with the people what he has been doing and what he will do in terms of security of lives and property in Edo State.”

He further added, “The meeting lasted for three hours, and it enabled the Governor to listen to comments from stakeholders and all those present. The Governor gave us the assurance that he will continue to ensure Edo is safe for us all.”

Oshiomhole also disclosed that Governor Okpebholo had already equipped security agencies with vehicles and motorbikes to strengthen their operations.

“The Governor recognized that the local people have their own role to play. We have discussed how the community will work with security agencies and forward any information they have to the Governor through available channels.

“The Governor came to meet us and to hear us out. This is the first time a Governor is doing this. I do not think during my time as a governor, I came for security meetings like we have done today.

“The people have expressed their confidence in the Governor. They have reaffirmed their loyalty and commitment to work together with the security agencies so that Afenmai land will be safe,” he added.

Also lending his voice, Bishop Gabriel Dunia of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, applauded the inclusive dialogue and encouraged collaborative action.

“We are very much appreciative of our Governor and all the traditional rulers who have come for us all to deliberate on the security of our people and our land. People have spoken their minds on the way forward, and we will work with it to ensure our land knows peace,” he said.

A prominent traditional ruler from Edo North, His Royal Highness, Mallam Ali Suleiman, described the meeting as a milestone for the region. He highlighted the resolve of traditional rulers to actively partner with law enforcement in combating crime.

He said, “Today, we are experiencing a landmark event in response to security issues agitating our minds. The Governor came here by himself, not delegating anyone to handle the meeting.

“We have been very worried about the development. The Governor came here himself and also the Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh and this has given us confidence and we the traditional rulers have resolved to work with security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure the State is safe for us all.”