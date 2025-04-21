FG Declares New Target For National Grid

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s government has unveiled plans to enhance the National grid capacity by an additional 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2026.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Bolaji Tunji, the government has partnered with esteemed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms to accelerate this initiative, following a new strategic direction endorsed by President Tinubu.

Tunji indicated that the president has sanctioned the distribution framework to be executed by other reputable EPC companies that possess the necessary technical expertise, financial resources, and funding capabilities.

Naija News understands that these strategic measures are designed to augment grid capacity by an additional 4,000 MW by the end of 2026, with an aspirational goal of an extra 2,000 MW as instructed by the Economic Management Team for 2024.

It is essential to note that the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) has commenced, marked by the installation and inauguration of 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations nationwide during the Pilot Phase of the PPI, which were manufactured and delivered in October 2023.

According to Tunji, Adelabu emphasised that the current administration’s dedication has not only revitalised the Siemens Power Project, officially referred to as the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), but has also established a pathway for enhanced power supply to critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The inception of the present administration in 2023 brought about renewed vigour to the Siemens Power Project as an accelerated contract was signed to ensure visible progress in the project,” he quoted the Minister saying.

“No significant progress was made on the project until the present administration came into office,” adding that the achievements recorded since May 29, 2023, are testaments to a focused and determined government agenda.

“There is no doubt that the Siemens project has witnessed significant improvements since the inauguration of this administration,” Tunji added.

Significant advancements have been observed in the power sector under the current administration.

A key accomplishment includes the successful installation and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations throughout the nation, which marked the completion of the pilot phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in October 2023, as highlighted in the statement.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the Federal Government has begun preparatory activities for the main phase of the PPI, scheduled for 2024, thereby laying the groundwork for more extensive implementation. Additionally, the Federal Government Power Company has undertaken various transmission projects across the country, resulting in an increase of over 700 megawatts in transmission wheeling capacity.

This progress, he stated, has greatly improved the electricity supply to industrial zones, businesses, universities, and residential communities.

Adelabu reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to achieving tangible outcomes that will enhance power accessibility and reliability throughout Nigeria.