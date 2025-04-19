While You Complain Cost Of Living, People Are Making Money – Onanuga To Critics

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has urged Nigerians to leverage opportunities created by the President’s policies to improve their lives.

Naija News reports that Onanuga stated this on Saturday, while commenting on a video of a Nigerian who claimed to have made ₦200 million amid cries of hardship.

In the video, posted by the President’s spokesman on his Twitter handle, the businessman narrated how he leveraged a deal signed by Tinubu during his first business trip to Saudi Arabia, which involved exporting agro-products and meat from Nigeria to the Middle East country.

According to him, he currently has 500 workers and exports meat and other agro-products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He enjoined Nigerians to harness the opportunities the President has created through his foreign trips to improve their lives.

Commenting on the video, Onanuga advised Nigerians to desist from lamenting the high cost of food items and hardship, but to leverage the opportunities created by the President to make money.

“While some Nigerians keep complaining about the cost of living, some smart Nigerians are seizing the opportunities created by the Tinubu administration to make money. Here is a testimonial by a Nigerian who also shares information on how you can benefit,” he wrote.