Six Kidnap Suspects Arrested In Kaduna

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has detained six individuals believed to be involved in kidnapping activities during various operations throughout the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, announced this information in a statement, indicating that the suspects were captured in Tafa, located in the Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA), Saminaka in the Lere LGA, and the Ikara LGA.

The statement revealed that one suspect, Isa Ibrahim, was arrested while seeking refuge at Gida Abe on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

During questioning, the 30-year-old suspect admitted to being part of a kidnapping gang operating in Kwara State.

He further disclosed that his accomplices had recently been apprehended in Kwara, prompting him to move to Kaduna with plans to form a new gang.

Additionally, two other suspected kidnappers, Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji, were arrested on the same day in Lamido village, Lere, and they also confessed to participating in multiple kidnapping incidents in the region.

On Friday, April 18, 2025, police apprehended two suspected gunrunners in Ikara local council, who were allegedly found with firearms.

The suspects, Bajo, a resident of Vom Quarters in Jos, Plateau State, and Magaji Abdullahi from Bebeji LGA in Kano State, were discovered in possession of two locally-made AK-47 rifles.

Moreover, another group of suspected gunrunners was captured by a police patrol team during a routine check along the Kauru-Pambegua Road, where two locally-manufactured rifles were discovered concealed within a sack.

The statement confirmed that all suspects are currently in police custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations, providing crucial information. Efforts are being intensified to locate and apprehend additional accomplices who remain at large.