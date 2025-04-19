Fubara Calls For Unity, Reconciliation, Support For Tinubu In Easter Message

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has once again expressed his dedication to delivering democracy and good governance to the people of the state, in his Easter message, urging unity and reconciliation during the sacred period of Easter.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara emphasised that Easter provides a unique opportunity for reconciliation, healing, and reaffirmation of shared values of peace and unity.

The governor’s message, personally signed by him and titled ‘Renewed By The Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity and Good Governance,’ extended warm Easter greetings to the people of Rivers State.

He emphasised the significance of Easter as a time for reconciliation, unity, and reaffirming shared values and beliefs.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations.

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted,” Fubara wrote.

The governor continued by stressing that the Easter season is a reminder of hope, stating, “It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.”

In his message, Fubara reiterated his commitment to delivering good governance, emphasising that the people of Rivers State remain resilient and deserving of leadership that prioritises their needs.

“This season renews our confidence that nothing—neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death—can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious,” the governor said.

He further affirmed his dedication to improving governance in Rivers State, saying, “I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State.”

Support For President Tinubu’s Agenda

Governor Fubara also took the opportunity to call on the people of Rivers State to continue their support for President Bola Tinubu, urging them to align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow,” he said.

Fubara emphasized the importance of collective strength and unity in achieving the desired transformation for the state and the nation.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress,” he stated.

The governor concluded his message by wishing the people of Rivers State and beyond a blessed and peaceful Easter, filled with love, good health, and renewed strength for the journey ahead.

“May the Risen Christ bless every home in Rivers State and beyond with peace, love, good health, and renewed strength as we continue our journey to a greater future. Happy Easter to you all!” he said.