‘When You Play Into Wike’s Hands, It Becomes A Problem’ – Fayose Warns PDP Governors

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday, described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a “bulldozer” and urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum to tread carefully in their dealings with him.

Fayose, speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, warned that if the PDP governors fail to reach a mutual understanding with Wike, the party might end up without a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Fayose stressed that the leadership of the PDP, including its governors, cannot afford to ignore Wike’s current stance, adding that the party must find common ground with the minister to safeguard its interests.

He said, “Let me quickly warn that this Wike you see is like a bulldozer that you must manage or find a way to avoid. When somebody says I will come to your house at a particular time and he arrives, you must know that there is problem.

“The snippets I saw of Wike earlier is saying, ‘I’m warning now, I have said my own now.’ Before trouble will [erupt], can we find common ground to resolve this matter because you can’t build something on nothing.

“If the Supreme Court says Anyanwu is the National Secretary, okay, every other pronouncement is a nullity ab initio – where will it end – if they want to send a nominee to INEC, who will send it? Is it Anyanwu or the National Chairman that both can’t serve in isolation?

“We must tread carefully, honestly, I’m saying it that I have not seen Wike in a while but tread cautiously. When I say things, you don’t have to believe me today, but when it catches up with you, you will remember that Fayose told you.

“This was how I told Nigerians, with all due respect to Buhari, that he will mess up this country, and everybody was shouting me down that let him do his government, which he has done and left you wounded, so what are you saying?

“A Wike is telling us that if you go ahead to ignore the Supreme Court judgement, whatever happens take it, but me, I want the governors to find ways to sit with him and move the party forward, else, I want to believe that there will be no candidate for the PDP. When you play into Wike’s hands, it becomes a problem.”