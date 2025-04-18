‘If He Is That Smart, Everything Is There For Him That He’s Going To Lose 2027’ – Baba-Ahmed Tells Tinubu

The former Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has advised President Bola Tinubu to refrain from seeking re-election in 2027, stating that his time in office is up.

Baba-Ahmed, who appeared on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday, emphasised that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should already recognise that they are headed for defeat in the 2027 general elections.

“I expect Tinubu to throw in the towel if he is that smart politician that he turns out to be,” Baba-Ahmed asserted, stressing that the signs were clear for both the president and the APC that their chances of securing victory in 2027 were slim.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed took a swipe at Tinubu’s political strategy, sarcastically referring to him as a “super-smart politician” who masterminded political moves from 2007 until the controversial 2023 presidential election.

He mocked Tinubu’s political manoeuvres, saying, “He skipped 2007 and jokingly made Atiku (presidential) candidate, made Ribadu and somebody 2011, made Buhari in 2015, Buhari won, and then skipped 2019 and they stole 2023. If he is that smart, everything is there for him that he’s going to lose 2027.”

The LP chieftain suggested that Tinubu’s strategy, which led to his electoral success, would backfire in the upcoming elections due to mounting public dissatisfaction.

According to Baba-Ahmed, two possible candidates could defeat Tinubu in 2027. He also claimed that Tinubu would fail to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians, asserting that “it has been proven that APC is a lie.”

Baba-Ahmed pointed out that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration did not fulfil its promises to the Nigerian people, particularly in the areas of development, security, and anti-corruption efforts. He further criticised Tinubu’s chances, saying, “Buhari did not develop Nigeria, Buhari did not provide security, Buhari did not fight corruption. Neither will Tinubu ever do this.”

Nigerians Will Unite To Vote Out Poor Leadership

The Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate in 2023 predicted a loss for the APC in the 2027 election, expressing confidence that Nigerians would unite to vote out what he described as “bad leadership.”

Baba-Ahmed foresaw a shift in the country’s political landscape, with citizens rallying together to practice democracy and hold leaders accountable.

“I see APC losing this election. I see Nigerians somehow uniting, listening to what someone like me is saying that if you cannot practice this, democracy is not for you, and then Nigerians will decide to come out and practice democracy for the first time, and then bad leadership will begin to have no hiding place in Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He concluded by asserting that the 2027 election would mark a turning point for Nigerian democracy, with citizens taking a stand against poor leadership.