‘Everyone In PDP Is Fighting For Their Own Interest, Only Miracle Can Save Party’ – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has asserted that the deepening crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is unfortunate and regrettable.

Naija News reports that Fayose, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, April 18, 2025, warned that the PDP may be headed for total collapse if urgent reconciliation measures are not implemented.

Fayose lamented the PDP’s internal disarray, blaming long-standing unresolved issues, personal interest and a lack of leadership direction for its current state.

While emphasising the need for collective effort to rebuild the party, Fayose added that it will take only a miracle to bring this party to the dreamed destination.

He said, “The situation in the party is unfortunate and regrettable. This problem did not start today. The party has failed to initiate any meaningful reconciliation or fence-mending. Everyone is fighting for their own interest—power for power, strength for strength.

“When you fall on metal, may God save your life. Everybody’s defending their tea, their cup, and their position. And when you use one broom to sweep, you make no impact.

“It is not a denying fact that all is not well with the PDP. All is not well, and it will take only a miracle to bring this party to the dreamed destination.”

He also addressed the leadership vacuum within the party’s National Working Committee, stating, “Show me the peace. Please show me the command. Show me where directives are coming from.

“This has never happened before. But I am not here to apportion blame. The buck stops at the desk of the Working Committee.”