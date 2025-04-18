Blood Is Flowing Like Water In Nigeria, Nobody Is Saying Anything – Enenche Cries Out Over Incessant Killings

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has lamented over the killings across parts of Nigeria amid silence from those in authority.

The clergyman questioned the reason behind the continuous blood flow in Nigeria without meaningful intervention from those in authority.

Addressing his congregation during a Special Service at the Glory Dome in Abuja, Enenche revealed that shortly before the service, he received a distressing phone call from a village pastor in one of the attacked communities, narrating how families were wiped out and children murdered in their sleep.

Lamenting the deteriorating state of security in the country, Enenche wondered what evil Nigerians had committed to deserve such mindless bloodshed, stressing that the silence of leaders has become more troubling than the violence itself.

According to him, “You have your farmland and some people come to uproot cassava to feed their animals, and you ask why? They waste your blood on your father’s land. What did we do in this country to warrant this?

“Blood flowing like water in Plateau State, Benue State, and others.

“What evil did we do in this country that we have not had the solution to this matter?

“When will we have people there that will have heart for people? That will sit up and make legislation. That will eliminate the wastage of blood in this land. Why is blood flowing like water? And nobody is saying anything.”

The clergyman further described how even a former security operative recently confessed to him his fears of travelling to his own hometown due to the level of insecurity along major roads.