‘Plateau Will Not Fall, Killers Will Be Punished’ – Governor Muftwang Vows After Renewed Attacks

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, has issued a strong warning to the perpetrators and sponsors of the recent wave of violence in the state, stating that justice will catch up with them.

Naija News gathered that a string of deadly assaults in Bassa Local Government Area has left more than 100 residents dead within a span of two weeks.

The most recent attack happened in the early hours of Monday, when armed assailants struck Zike and Kimakpa villages in Kwall District under the Iregwe Chiefdom. The massacre claimed over 50 lives, with several homes razed and properties destroyed.

In a statewide address following the violence, Muftwang reassured citizens of the government’s resolve to protect lives and resist any attempt to normalise bloodshed in the region.

He declared, “As your governor, I stand resolved; Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal.”

He added that the state’s identity as a peace-loving and united people would not be broken.

Muftwang stated, “Let it be known that the Plateau spirit is resilient; we are a people of peace, renowned for our hospitality and unity across religious and ethnic lines.

“Those who seek to tear us apart cannot succeed; Plateau will definitely continue its rise; nothing will stop it.

“To the killers and their sponsors, know this: your evil shall not go unpunished; you may run, but you will not hide.

“Plateau will prevail, Plateau will not fall, Plateau will stand tall, and Plateau will continue to flourish, to the Glory of God.”

The governor emphasized that his administration would not shy away from its constitutional duty to defend the people, and that immediate actions were being taken to prevent further tragedies.

He said, “Let me reassure you all, my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever.

“My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.”

As part of a coordinated response, he called on traditional institutions and community groups to bolster grassroots security initiatives.

“We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law; we therefore are activating community-based response systems.

“I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organise night patrols in coordination with the security agencies,” the Governor added.

In an effort to restore peace and heighten security across the state, Muftwang also announced a set of new regulations, effective Wednesday, April 16.

“Night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited. Transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7P.M.

“The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7p.m. to 6 a.m. across the state until further notice,” he concluded.