Nigeria Is Under Siege By Herdsmen – IPOB Lawyer

Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has condemned the increasing invasion of communities across the country by armed herdsmen.

Naija News reports that Ejiofor said the killing of citizens of Nigeria across Plateau, Enugu, Benue, and Delta State by herdsmen deserves serious action from the government.

In a statement, on Tuesday, Barrister Ejiofor blamed the government’s inaction for the continued attacks on communities by herdsmen.

“Nigeria is witnessing a grave national tragedy – a relentless wave of violence unleashed by rampaging Fulani herdsmen from Plateau to Benue, from Uso Uwani in Enugu State to parts of Delta State. The unchecked bloodbath of innocent, defenceless citizens – whose only crime is being aboriginal to their ancestral lands – has become a tragic, daily occurrence.

“Each day, new casualty figures are reported by the media, reducing human lives to mere statistics, as though we were counting livestock. Behind those numbers are mothers, fathers, children, and breadwinners – fellow citizens whose lives have been brutally cut short by wicked, soulless killers. The most recent massacre in Plateau State reportedly claimed 52 lives just yesterday (Monday), though locals insist the real toll is even higher. Shockingly, these atrocities continue while the state sits in complicit silence, issuing hollow condemnations without any meaningful action,” he said.

The human rights lawyer called on the federal government to take decisive action against the activities of herdsmen.

He reminded President Bola Tinubu and the governors that they owe Nigerians the duty of protecting their lives and property.

“Let it be made clear: human life is sacred and irreplaceable. Yet in this country, it too often appears that the lives of cattle are valued more than those of human beings. This is a shameful indictment on our government and an affront to our shared humanity.

“The time for rhetoric has passed. This is an urgent and unambiguous call for decisive, coordinated action by the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governors of the affected states. These leaders swore an oath – backed by the constitution – to protect the lives and property of citizens and to guarantee their security. It is a sacred duty, not a negotiable privilege.

“The continuous slaughter of innocent Nigerians by marauding herdsmen and the government’s inertia in the face of this carnage are both condemnable and unacceptable. All security and law enforcement agencies must act decisively, without bias or hesitation. Communities must also awaken to the painful reality of the state’s failure and begin to lawfully safeguard themselves against this existential threat.

“I must reiterate: life is precious. Its sanctity must be preserved. Government at all levels must immediately restore public confidence, secure our communities, and ensure that safety of the citizens is not a luxury but a right for all,” he added.