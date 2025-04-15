Nigeria Boxing Federation Adopts World Boxing Weight Categories For National Festival

The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has announced the adoption of the newly approved World Boxing weight categories for the upcoming 22nd National Sports Festival, which will take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement to stakeholders, the federation clarified its commitment to adhering to the statutes and regulations of the International Federation, as it is an affiliate of the IOC-recognized World Boxing.

In response to inquiries from various state coaches, including Niger State Boxing Head Coach Ismail Raji, the federation is taking proactive steps to clarify the weight categories to be used for the Sports Festival.

Coach Raji raised a valid point regarding confusion over the two differing weight category tables, emphasizing the importance of this information as registration approaches.

The updated weight categories, effective January 1, 2025, will feature 10 divisions for men ranging from Flyweight (47-50kg) to Super Heavyweight (90kg+), and 10 divisions for women from Light Flyweight (45-48kg) to Heavyweight (80kg+).

Additionally, the federation encourages all participating states to obtain their new Blue Cards from the NBF Secretariat in preparation for the Sports Festival. This step is essential to ensure that all boxers meet the updated requirements.

“It’s important to note that this advisory supersedes any previous communications on this matter. We appreciate your cooperation in obtaining the new Blue Cards promptly,” the statement indicated.

Each state will be allowed to enter one male boxer in each of the 13 men’s weight categories and one female boxer in each of the 12 women’s categories, with a maximum of 13 male entries and 12 female entries per state.