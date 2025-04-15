Davido Reveals Huge Gift He Received From His Father After Atlanta Show

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has opened up on a big financial gift he received from his father, Adedeji Adeleke, after his Atlanta show.

He revealed that his father surprised him with a $300,000 gift after his performance.

Davido made the disclosure in a recent interview where he shared that despite his success in the music industry, his billionaire father still supports him financially.

He clarified that although he is wealthy and makes enough money from his career, his father still gifts him with cheques.

“If I tell you my dad doesn’t give me money, I’d be lying, as he should-I’m his baby! Of course, my dad gives me a check.

“The next day he just called me like, ‘Ah, my son, amazing show, good job, good job… Hold this.’ I was like, oh thanks, Dad!” Davido recalled.

Meanwhile, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan has given Davido, 21 days to appear before it to answer charges of intellectual property theft.

According to legal filings obtained by Peoples Gazette, the lawsuit was filed by four Nigerian artistes—Martins Chukwuka Emmanuel, Abel Great Umaru, Kelvin Ayodele Campbell, and David Ovhioghena Umaru.

They accused Davido of stealing their 2022 song ‘Work.’ The plaintiffs claim that Davido used their song to create his own track, titled ‘Strawberry on Ice,’ released in 2024.

Davido is named in the suit alongside Emmerson Amidu Bockarie (professionally known as Emmerson), who was featured on Davido’s song, as well as Carlos Jenkins, Matthew Quinney, Marques Miles II, and Wynn Records, the agency responsible for publishing and distributing “Strawberry on Ice.”

According to the legal filings, the issue began in January 2022 when the plaintiffs, in good faith, shared a demo of ‘Work’ with Davido as part of a potential collaboration. The group was seeking a breakthrough in the music industry at the time. However, the plaintiffs allege that instead of collaborating, Davido took the song to Emmerson, who then sampled the individual recorded instrumental and vocal elements of ‘Work’ without permission to create “Strawberry on Ice.”

To resolve the matter, the plaintiffs reached out to Davido, and after several months, they were able to secure an agreement on March 14, 2025. The agreement stipulated that Davido would pay $45,000 in settlement, as well as give the plaintiffs 40 percent of the royalties for the underlying composition of “Strawberry on Ice” and 20 percent of the royalties for the sound recording of the song. However, Davido failed to meet the terms of the agreement, despite promising to pay before the agreed-upon March 24 deadline.

In response, the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Davido and his co-defendants on April 4 in New York. The plaintiffs are seeking a court ruling that Davido and his co-defendants infringed upon the intellectual property rights of ‘Work.’ They are also seeking $150,000 in damages, as well as the transfer of 40 percent of the compositional copyright and 20 percent of the sound recording copyright of “Strawberry on Ice” to the plaintiffs.

Additionally, they are asking the court to prevent the defendants from further infringing upon the plaintiffs’ copyrights or engaging in actions that would infringe upon their future works.