CONUA Accuses Federal Government Of Excluding It From 2009 Agreement Renegotiation

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has condemned the Federal Government’s exclusion of the union from the ongoing renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, which had been previously discussed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CONUA expressed frustration over the recent development where the committee, headed by Yayale Ahmed, reportedly submitted its report on the renegotiation without involving CONUA, despite receiving a prior letter from the government instructing the committee to engage with the union.

CONUA, in a statement signed by its President, Niyi Sunminu, and National Secretary, Henry Oripeloye, expressed disappointment at being left out of the process.

Naija News reports that the union highlighted that it had received a formal invitation from the Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, on December 20, 2024, asking the committee to include them in the renegotiation. However, the union claims that despite this invitation, they were never asked to participate.

“This development is both surprising and disappointing. “We wonder why we were not invited to contribute to the renegotiation process despite a clear directive from the Minister of Education,” the statement read.

The union further emphasized that the 2009 Agreement was made on behalf of all academic staff in Nigerian universities, and thus, all academic unions, including CONUA, must be part of the discussions on their welfare.

CONUA described the exclusion as not only unfair but also against international labour standards, particularly the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and democratic engagement, as enshrined in the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention, which Nigeria ratified.

“It is inappropriate for one union to represent the interests of others in a plural union environment.

“CONUA, as a registered and legitimate union, must be included in these discussions to ensure a fair representation of all academic staff,” the statement continued.

CONUA has called on the Minister of Education, Dr. Alausa, to urgently address the oversight and ensure that all academic unions, including CONUA, are fully engaged in the renegotiation process.

The union warned that continued exclusion could destabilize the fragile peace currently maintained within the academic system.

“Excluding CONUA could erode the fragile stability we have in the academic system and lead to avoidable discontent among staff,” the statement warned, stressing that this could disrupt the smooth academic calendar that Nigerian universities have enjoyed over the past two years.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of CONUA’s commitment to constructive engagement and academic excellence, stressing the union’s dedication to sustainable reform in Nigeria’s university system.

“CONUA remains committed to constructive engagement, academic excellence, and sustainable reform in the Nigerian university system,” the union said.

As the renegotiation process continues, CONUA urged the Federal Government to take immediate action to ensure the inclusion of all registered academic unions in discussions that concern their welfare and working conditions.