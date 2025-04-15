Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 15th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1610 and sell at ₦1620 on Monday 14th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1610 Selling Rate ₦1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1630 Lowest Rate ₦1570

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Access Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s Access Holdings PLC, has received the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the National Treasury and Economic Planning of Kenya to acquire complete ownership of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

In a statement released by the CBK on Monday, it was announced that Access Bank will obtain NBK by purchasing its shares from KCB Group PLC, which has owned the bank entirely since 2019.

The CBK granted its approval for this transaction on April 4, 2025, in accordance with Section 13(4) of the Banking Act. Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning provided further approval on April 10, 2025, as stipulated in Section 9 of the same Act.

Naija News understands that as part of the acquisition, certain assets and liabilities of NBK will be transferred to KCB Bank Kenya Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of KCB Group. This transfer has also received approval from both the CBK and the Cabinet Secretary.

The acquisition and the transfer of NBK’s assets and liabilities will be implemented upon the successful completion of the transaction, as per the agreement between Access Bank and KCB Group.

Established in 1968, the National Bank of Kenya was originally formed as a wholly government-owned entity with the objective of facilitating credit access for Kenyans and fostering local economic empowerment in the post-independence period.