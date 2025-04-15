Atiku Condemns Plateau Attacks, Criticizes Tinubu’s Security Failures

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the deadly attacks that occurred in Plateau State on Sunday, which left dozens of innocent lives lost.

Naija News reports that Atiku described the recent surge in violence, which saw 47 people killed in the Zike community, as indicative of a broader failure in President Bola Tinubu’s security policies and infrastructure.

The deadly assault took place in the Kimakpa area of the Kwali district in the Bassa Local Government Area, just over a week after a similar attack in the Bokkos Local Government Area.

In both incidents, numerous lives were lost, and properties were destroyed, further highlighting the growing insecurity in the region.

In a statement released by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku criticized the Tinubu-led administration, asserting that its security policies have failed to protect the lives of Nigerians.

He stated, “Every sincere Nigerian should be worried about the frequency and impunity with which terrorists and bandits attack innocent people in the country, especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicenter of terrorist violence in the country.”

Atiku specifically pointed to the ongoing attacks in Plateau and Borno states, calling for urgent and decisive action to be taken by the Federal Government to address the growing security crisis.

He also called for more proactive measures to prevent such incidents, describing the current security landscape as “disgraceful” and a direct challenge to national security.

One of the key points Atiku raised was the delay in prosecuting terrorists and bandits captured in the country. He criticized the government for its lack of action in bringing captured criminals to justice, which he said has emboldened these criminal groups to continue their violent activities.

“If the government had applied the same energy in the prosecution of terrorists and bandits as it did in the trial of political critics, it would have gone a long way to send a powerful message to the outlaws that there are consequences for mass murder,” Atiku said.

He also called on the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritize the swift trial of terrorists and bandits, proposing that special courts be established to fast-track their convictions.

“At least hundreds of terrorists and bandits have been in custody since 2016 without trial, and the delay in bringing them to justice is demoralizing to our security forces. If terrorists and bandits are captured and left in custody for too long without trial, it undermines the efforts and sacrifices of our security forces,” he explained.

Atiku also expressed concern over the ease with which armed criminal groups cross the country’s borders to carry out terrorist activities. He called for stronger border security measures and emphasized that simply condemning terrorist attacks was not enough.

“What is needed are prompt and proactive measures to forestall further attacks and loss of innocent lives,” he added.

He concluded by stating that as long as terrorists and bandits continue to operate with impunity, without facing consequences for their actions, they will continue to attack innocent people without fear of retribution.