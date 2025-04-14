I Was Among Those Who Sponsored E-Money’s Wedding – Kcee

Popular Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, also known as Kcee, has disclosed that he achieved financial success before his younger brother, Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money.

According to the singer, his billionaire businessman used to be his manager, but now has more money than him.

Kcee disclosed this during a recent appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast. He stated that he was among those who sponsored E-Money’s wedding.

He reflected that if he had channeled the same level of dedication to business as he did to music, he would have been richer..

Kcee said, “E-Money used to be my manager. When I blew up as KC-Prech, he used to be our manager. I made money before him. I was among those who sponsored his wedding. Then he started making money, making more money.

“The number of years I have put into music, if I had put into a business, I would have been ten times richer than I am. E-Money has businesses that consistently bring in returns. But we as artists, we live flashy lives… Sometimes, a hit comes, sometimes, a hit doesn’t come.

“Having said that, my relationship with E-Money goes way back. My mum told me that when he was born, I held his hand and shed tears of joy. I stayed with baby E-Money at the hospital for three days… Growing up, it was always me and him.

“The relationship grew so big and strong that I started shouting ‘E-Money’ in my songs. I named him E-Money. I used to be K-Money, there was P-Money (which is Prech), then there’s E-Money. Then, he was our manager, he wasn’t wealthy. We called the money into existence. And when the money came, he continued to be known as E-Money. On my songs, I was shouting ‘E-Money’; most people thought I was the E-Money until he started gaining visibility.”

The singer said some people have approached him, asking him to stop promoting his brother E-Money in his songs, fearing that E-Money may become more popular than him. However, he refused to be jealous.