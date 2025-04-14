PDP Governors Convene In Ibadan, Fubara Absent

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have gathered in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to deliberate on key issues affecting both the party and the nation.

The meeting, which started on Sunday, also served as a platform to discuss strategic directions for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The gathering was hosted by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who welcomed his colleagues to a state banquet on Sunday evening.

In attendance were several prominent PDP governors, including Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri; Agbu Kefas of Taraba; Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; Peter Mbah of Enugu; and Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

However, notable absences were observed, with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, missing from the crucial meeting.

Additionally, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was also not present.

The governors are expected to discuss several pressing issues, including the ongoing case concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

This comes ahead of an impending Supreme Court hearing that will address the legal challenges surrounding the suspension of Governor Fubara and the imposition of a sole administrator.

Another critical issue on the agenda is the potential coalition being formed to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Members of the opposition, including key PDP leaders, have expressed their interest in uniting against the APC in the upcoming election cycle.

Governor Makinde, in his remarks, stressed the importance of the meeting, describing it as crucial for repositioning the PDP as the best political option for Nigerians in 2027.

He emphasized, “This meeting is necessary at this time to deliberate on the way forward for the PDP as we reposition the party as the best option for Nigerians in 2027.”