Troops Uncover ISWAP Plot To Establish Bases In Plateau, Bauchi, Arrest Two Suspects

Troops under Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have uncovered a plot by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to establish operational bases in Plateau and Bauchi states.

Naija News gathered that the discovery was made following a successful sting operation that led to the arrest of two suspected ISWAP members.

According to a statement issued by OPSH’s media officer, Major Samson Zhakom, on Sunday, the arrests took place on April 11 in the Yelwa area of Shendam Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The two suspects, 25-year-olds Abdulkadir Dalhatu and Ubaidu Hassan, were reportedly operating under the guise of a tailoring business while secretly working to expand ISWAP’s presence into the North-Central states.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had been sent by an ISWAP commander with the task of establishing new cells in Plateau and Bauchi.

“This is a significant development as it reveals the intent of ISWAP to infiltrate and establish operational bases within the North-Central region of Nigeria,” the statement from OPSH read.

In a related operation, troops from Sector 4 of OPSH stormed a hideout in Mazat village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, in search of a wanted criminal.

While the suspect managed to flee before the troops arrived, soldiers were able to recover an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and other materials that had been buried in the building.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to dismantle criminal networks operating in Plateau State.

Meanwhile, troops from Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence, laid an ambush for bandits along the Pinau-Bangalala road in Wase Local Government Area. The ambush resulted in the neutralization of one bandit, while others fled with injuries.

The military continues to target bandits and other criminal elements in the region as part of its ongoing operations to restore peace and security.

On the same day, tragedy struck the Zogu community in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area when terrorists launched an early morning attack, killing a man and his two sons.

The victims, identified by the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), were 56-year-old Weyi Gebeh and his sons, Zhu (25) and Henry (16).

The IDA condemned the attack, with spokesman Jugo saying, “The way criminal elements invade our motherland and kill with impunity seems to suggest a more sinister motive than mere reprisal for alleged wrongs.”

The IDA has called on the Plateau State government and security agencies to take decisive action to halt the killings of innocent people in Irigwe land.

“IDA therefore calls on the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigwe land,” Jugo stated.