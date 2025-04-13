I Am A Prophet, God Told Me Tinubu Would Do 8 Years – Dave Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has stated that God told him that President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani would spend eight years in power.

He advised those criticising Tinubu’s administration to provide alternatives to his policies instead of constantly finding fault with the government.

Umahi stated this during the launch of the second phase construction of Kaduna-Abuja-Kano road project.

He also faulted the opposition coalition, stressing that they should be constructive and not destructive.

Umahi said, “I want to assure you, my dear governor, Uba Sani, that I’m also a prophet. It was only David in the Bible that was prophet and a preacher, and God has told me that you will do 8 years, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do 8 years.

“The voice of God is the voice of men, but let me advice the so-called coalition and opposition, when you are in opposition, you are doing constructive opposition not destructive ones.

“You have to provide alternatives to what you are criticizing, talk is cheap and the work is very easy when you are not the one doing it.

“Opposition is to provide alternatives. I have never seen any opposition providing an alternative to anything; but I want to thank the president and financial institutions – just a few days ago said the reforms of Mr President are working.

“They said the Nigerian financial issue is upgraded and the World Bank said so. So, who is the opposition that darkens counsel without knowledge.

“Nigeria is working and the worst is over, God is with us and he will take us to the promise land.”