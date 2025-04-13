Gabon’s Military Leader, Brice Oligui Nguema Wins Presidential Election

Gabon’s military leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, has emerged victorious in the country’s presidential election, according to provisional results released by the Interior Ministry.

Naija News gathered that Nguema, who led a military coup in 2023, secured approximately 90 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election, consolidating his position after taking power from the long-standing Bongo family dynasty.

The Interior Ministry’s statement on Sunday confirmed Nguema’s overwhelming win, with his main rival, Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, garnering only around 3 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout for the election was reported at 70.40 percent, signaling a relatively high level of participation in the pivotal election.

Nguema, who had played a central role in ending the 55-year rule of the Bongo family, was widely expected to win the eight-candidate race.

His victory marks a new chapter in Gabonese politics, with the military leader now poised to lead the country after a year of political upheaval.

Despite Nguema’s clear lead, Bilie-By-Nze, who was seen as his primary challenger, raised concerns about potential issues during the vote counting process.

On election day, Bilie-By-Nze warned of possible problems but did not elaborate on the specifics. However, Nguema dismissed these concerns, calling the electoral process “transparent” and assuring the public of its legitimacy.

The election result comes after a year of dramatic political changes in Gabon, with Nguema’s coup overthrowing the long-reigning Bongo family, which had ruled the country for over five decades.