Trump’s Tariff War: Nigeria Should Look Towards China – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged the federal government to deepen economic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

Naija News reports that Speaker Abbas stated this amid President Donald Trump‘s new 14 percent tariff increase imposed on goods from Nigeria to the United States.

He said this while he received a delegation from the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), led by Vice-Chairman Mr. Hu Chunhua, in Abuja, on Friday.

“In these times of shifting global trade dynamics, especially with rising tariffs from major economies, Nigeria must act decisively to diversify its trade partnerships. Strengthening our bilateral relations with China presents tremendous opportunities for growth in trade, investment, and technological cooperation

“We are particularly eager to deepen our engagement through key platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. These frameworks offer viable pathways for sustainable development and economic resilience,” he said in a statement on his 𝕏 handle.

The Co-Chairman of the 10th National Assembly lauded China’s strides in technology, poverty alleviation and innovation.

He assured the delegation that the 10th National Assembly would give legislative support that would strengthen the country’s ties with China.

“China’s remarkable strides in industrial policy, poverty alleviation, and innovation serve as a powerful example. Our National Assembly is committed to forging stronger legislative ties with key Chinese institutions to foster mutual learning and democratic innovation.

“As we build on the outcomes of President Tinubu’s recent diplomatic engagements and elevate our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Nigeria remains a staunch supporter of the One China Principle and a committed partner in promoting peace, prosperity, and inclusive development.

“Parliamentary diplomacy is more than symbolic—it is a strategic tool in achieving our national objectives. I look forward to a future where Nigeria and China collaborate even more closely for the good of our peoples,” he stated.