Police, DSS, Others Stopped From Arresting Fubara’s Ally

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted leave to Chijioke Ihunwo, an ally of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to serve a writ of summons and other relevant processes to several security agencies.

Naija News reports that the security agencies include the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, and the State Security Service.

The court’s decision followed the presentation of arguments by the claimant’s counsel, D.O. Okor, SAN, who was supported by C.J. Ogum, G.S. Okuru, and C.N. Onu. No representative appeared for the defendants during the proceedings.

The court’s ruling, in a suit marked PHC/1218/CS/2025, was delivered by Honourable Justice I. P. C. Igwe. The order allows Ihunwo to serve the defendants outside the jurisdiction of the court, specifically in Abuja.

Additionally, the court granted permission for substituted service through a courier company, Red Star Express, to deliver the documents to the defendants’ respective addresses.

The court also directed that the status quo ante litem be maintained pending the hearing of the motion for an interlocutory injunction. The motion is scheduled for hearing on April 30, 2025.

The suit was filed by Ihunwo against several key security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, the Director General of the State Security Service, and the Rivers State branch of the State Security Service.