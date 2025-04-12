[Full List] Drink Plenty Of Water – FG Warns Of Intense Heat In 18 Nigerian States

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning about severe heat stress affecting Gombe State and 17 other Northern states.

The states include Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This warning was highlighted in NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Gayus Musa, the meteorological manager for Gombe State, on Saturday.

According to the agency, temperatures are expected to rise up to 40°C from Saturday, which will lead to significant thermal discomfort in the affected states.

“After 3 days of rainfall, discomfort levels are set to rise from April 12 due to high temperatures and clear skies. Maximum temperatures in the north are reaching up to 40°C; with clear skies and moisture in the air, heat and discomfort will be more intense,” the statement said.

Musa advised Gombe residents to take proactive steps to minimize heat stress, as the rising temperatures and high humidity could lead to serious health implications.

He recommended that residents avoid excessive sun exposure, stay in well-ventilated areas, and wear breathable clothing. “Drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours between 12pm to 3pm, and use sun protection,” he added.

Additionally, he urged residents to keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, such as children and the elderly, and to create more awareness regarding the risks of heat stress and preventive measures.

“Let’s always check up on vulnerable persons like our children and the elderly persons in our communities,” he said, emphasizing the importance of health and safety during the extreme heat.