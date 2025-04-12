Atiku Confirms Coalition Talks After Visit To Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has confirmed plans to form a major opposition party ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President led a delegation of prominent politicians, including former governors of Kaduna and Sokoto states, Nasir El-Rufai and Aminu Tambuwal, on a courtesy visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna on Friday.

The visit was seen as significant, particularly in the context of the 2027 general elections.

However, during an interview with journalists after the meeting, Atiku clarified that the visit was primarily for Sallah celebrations and not for any discussions on the planned coalition of political parties to form a stronger opposition.

Atiku explained that he could not pay visits during the Sallah celebrations due to his commitments at Adamawa State, where he stood for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa), HRH Dr. Muhammadu Musdafa.

He reiterated the ongoing discussions for a coalition of political parties but clarified that this was not the purpose of the visit.

“We came here on a courtesy and Sallah greetings visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is a plan for the major political parties to come together and form a strong opposition, but it is not part of this visit,” Atiku stated.