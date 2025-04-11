I’m Involved In Coalition Talks With LP, APC, PDP – Ex-Minister Waziri

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, has confirmed ongoing coalition talks between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that the PDP Chieftain stated this on Friday in Potiskum, Yobe State, while addressing his supporters and party members.

Speaking, Waziri dismissed claims that he defected to the APC. He noted that the main opposition party, PDP, has failed to hold the government accountable.

“Peoples Democratic Party is going through a lot of trials and tribulations. We have leadership problems and the party needs to be repositioned to play its role as the leading opposition, especially to address the problems afflicting Nigeria, in 2027,” he said.

Addressing the defection rumour, he assured that he remained a member of PDP. According to him, he was involved in the merger talks, not as a representative of PDP, but as a patriotic citizen.

“I have come to my people to dispel the rumour that I have defected to APC. That is not true. I am very much involved in the coalition and merger talks involving members of PDP, APC, Labour Party, and other political groups who are trying to build a strong political platform that can deliver credible candidates in 2027.

“But I am not in the talks representing PDP. I am there as a Nigerian, a democrat with an inalienable right to associate and express my views,” he clarified.

Reaffirming his stand on PDP, the former Minister of Police Affairs assured the party members he would carry them along in any decision.

“I am confident of the support I have, both within and outside the PDP in Yobe. I came here to brief them so that when decisions are eventually taken, they will not say I did not carry them along,” he added.

Waziri further stressed that to resolve the PDP’s party crisis, the party’s Constitution must be followed.

“The PDP constitution is clear; if anything happens to the national chairman, the deputy national chairman takes over in an acting capacity until the zone that produced the original chairman nominates a replacement,” he concluded.