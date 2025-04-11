Five Killed As Bandits Clash With Security Operatives In Katsina

Security personnel in Katsina State successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt, eliminating five suspected bandits and seizing seven motorcycles during a coordinated operation involving the police, the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and local vigilantes.

This effective ambush took place in Dutsen Wori village within the Dandume Local Government Area, following reliable intelligence received by the police command.

During a press conference on April 11, 2025, the spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Sadiq Aliyu, reported that the operation, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dandume Division, commenced around 4:15 a.m.

The operation resulted in the elimination of five armed bandit suspects and the recovery of seven operational motorcycles—four Hondas and three Boxers—utilized by the criminals, as stated by Sadiq.

Later that day, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the police command obtained further intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding bandit activities in the villages of Unguwar Adam and Unguwar Judo in Danmusa LGA.

In response, the DPO of Danmusa organized another joint team comprising police operatives, KSCWC members, and vigilantes to address the situation. The team engaged the criminals in a firefight, successfully displacing them from their hideout.

During this operation, three suspected informants, believed to have provided logistical assistance to the bandits, were apprehended. Additionally, security forces recovered two motorcycles and two bicycles from the location.

Efforts are ongoing to capture the suspects who managed to flee.

The Commissioner of Police for Katsina State, CP Bello Shehu, praised the professionalism, coordination, and commitment demonstrated by the joint security team.

“These operations underscore our unwavering commitment—alongside other security agencies—to securing lives and property in Katsina State,” CP Shehu said.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to remain vigilant and unrelenting in its fight against banditry and related crimes.