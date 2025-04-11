Akpabio, Senate Sued Over Natasha Akpoti’s Suspension

A group of constituents from Kogi Central senatorial district has filed a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the upper legislative chamber, challenging the six-month suspension of their representative, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after rejecting a sexual harassment petition she filed against Akpabio. Neda Imaseun, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Conduct, Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, stated that the panel’s investigation determined that Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated Senate rules.

The legal action, filed at the Abuja Federal High Court and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, argues that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension infringes on her constituents’ constitutional right to political representation.

Represented by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, the plaintiffs argue that the March 6 suspension undermines democratic principles and violates Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees citizens the right to participate freely in their government through elected representatives.

The plaintiffs contend that the suspension has effectively silenced the voice of Kogi Central in national debates and legislative processes. They argue that the Senate acted beyond its powers and without lawful justification.

The applicants seek a declaration that the Senate lacks the authority to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, in accordance with Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 of the LFN 2004. They also demand that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension be nullified, with her full rights and privileges restored, including access to her office, participation in Senate proceedings, and payment of outstanding entitlements.

The applicants are Ovavu Iliyasu, Isah Otini, Onivehu Amoto, Isah Mediant, Ogunmola Samuel, Umar Oyiza, Megida Sadiq, Siyaka Akinlade, Michael Ademola, and Ananyi Omeiza.

Naija News reports that no date has yet been set for the hearing.