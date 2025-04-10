‘We Invest In You, Don’t Leave After Graduation’ – Gov Mbah Warns Nursing Students Against Japa

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has urged nursing students in the state to remain after completing their studies, emphasizing the need to prevent brain drain in the healthcare sector.

The governor made this appeal on Thursday during the maiden matriculation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session at the Enugu State College of Nursing.

Mbah highlighted the significant investment the state has made in training nursing and midwifery students, encouraging them to give back to the community upon graduation instead of seeking opportunities elsewhere.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a total of 240 nursing students participated in the matriculation, with 120 students each from the Parklane and Awgu campuses, following the institution’s elevation to a Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding college.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Mbah expressed concern over the “japa syndrome”—a term referring to the increasing trend of professionals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad—stating that it contradicts the state’s policy after it has invested heavily in their training.

“We don’t train you and after spending all that money in infrastructure and the first opportunity you get you leave our healthcare facilities.

“One thing we are very particular is how we improve the service conditions so that when you go through the effort of getting your certificate, you don’t leave our state.

“That is why we are training beyond just academics so that you see that this is service and if any of you can go back to our budget in 2024 and 2025, the highest investment is in education and health,” Mbah said.

He further explained that the state government’s efforts to upgrade the college and provide students with cutting-edge learning tools, medical equipment, and technology align with its commitment to building a healthier society.

“This bold move and the can-do spirit initiative of the administration led to guaranteeing the future of the people and transforming the state into a hub of medical tourism.

“This led to the accreditations of the college and other medical institutions by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN),” he added.

Mbah detailed how the transformation process began with the invitation of NMCN officials to accredit the School of Midwifery, a step that ensured students were indexed after a two-year delay.

This accreditation officially recognized them as student nurses and allowed them to enroll for the NMCN professional exams.

Building on that success, the state government took further steps by engaging both the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the NMCN to facilitate the upgrade of the former School of Nursing into a full-fledged college.

“This transformation required considerable investment and commitment, which the government wholeheartedly provided.

“The growth reflects the government’s dedication to broadening access to quality nursing education across the state,” he stated.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Yomi Jaye, praised Mbah’s administration for its commitment to strengthening the health sector through the provision of modern medical infrastructure.

He noted that Enugu was among the first states in the country to attain collegial status for its nursing school.

This advancement, he explained, now enables students to graduate with multiple certifications, including an Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Registered Nurse (RN), Registered Midwifery (RM), and Higher National Diploma (HND).

He added that with the institution’s upgrade, student admissions have increased from 50 to 240, with further expansion expected in the next academic session to align with the state government’s plan to establish 260 new Primary Health Centres.

Dr. Jaye also emphasized that the state is investing in world-class medical facilities, including the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital and Enugu International Hospital, as part of a strategy to discourage the “japa syndrome.”