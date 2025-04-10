LP Crisis: Abure’s Tenure Has Expired, The Door Has Been Shut Against Him – Umeh

The Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Victor Umeh, has insisted that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Senator Umeh submitted that the recent Supreme Court judgment on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party has effectively unseated Abure as the chairman of the party.

Speaking during a Channels Television interview on Thursday, Umeh asserted that Abure’s tenure has expired and he needs to humbly bow out and accept the leadership of Nenadi Usman.

“The door has been shut on him (Abure), and the only thing left to him is for him to reflect over the admonishment given to him by the Supreme Court that officers of a party should be humble enough to leave office when their tenure expires.

“His tenure has expired, he knows it, and he is in breach of an agreement which became a consent judgement of the Federal High Court that he should do the following things, and he refused to do them. From that time till today, Abure has not held any congress anywhere,” Umeh said.

The Senator said the only option is for Abure to accept the olive branch from Senator Usman’s National Caretaker Committee and join the process again if he thinks the party people love him and want him to continue as chairman.

Naija News recalls a unanimous judgment by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal ruling which pronounced Abure as the National Chairman of the LP.

The apex court held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of a party over which courts lacked jurisdiction and noted that Abure’s tenure had since expired.