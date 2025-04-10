Insecurity: Idris Involving Himself In Trivial Matters To Gain Cheap Popularity – Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Borno Central under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaka Shehu Lawan, has advised the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, to stop politicizing the issue of insecurity in the country.

He stated this amidst concerns raised by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, over the worsening security situation in the state, highlighting that Borno “seems to be losing ground to Boko Haram insurgents.”

Responding, the Minister issued a statement on Wednesday insisting that the federal government remains committed to tackling terrorism and banditry nationwide.

However, speaking via a statement on Thursday, Lawan accused Idris of politicizing the security crisis instead of following in the footsteps of past ministers who focused on enhancing the image of the federal government

He said, “Instead of promoting the policies and programmes of the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I was shocked that the Minister chose to politicize the lingering insecurity and Boko Haram crisis that is bedeviling the people of Borno and the North East sub-region.”

Lawan also expressed disappointment over Idris’s remarks regarding Governor Zulum’s role, labeling them as “unfortunate and disrespectful.”

He emphasized that the Minister, sitting in Abuja, should not undermine the position of the Governor, who is directly involved with local security developments and has been receiving briefings from security agencies and traditional rulers.

Lawan further pointed out Governor Zulum’s consistent efforts to complement federal initiatives in combating insurgency, including a recent distribution of operational vehicles, motorcycles, and houses to security forces.

“It is disheartening to note that instead of the Minister focusing on his co-mandate of projecting the federal government in a positive light, he is involving himself in trivial matters to gain cheap popularity,” said Lawan.