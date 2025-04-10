Full List: Police Rescue 17 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 21 AK-47 Rifles [Photos]

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has revealed that its operatives have recorded significant breakthroughs in recent operations conducted in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

The Force mouthpiece disclosed that on 9th April 2025, operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), successfully rescued 17 victims who had been abducted on 3rd March 2025 from Sarkin Pawa, Niger State.

He said this operation, notably achieved through a non-kinetic approach, evidences the commitment of the IGP to leveraging intelligence-led policing and inter-agency synergy to address security challenges.

The rescued victims include:

1.Williams Ubadia (15)

2.Samuel Ezekiel (15)

3.Duza Ezekiel (13)

4.Ishaku Ishaya (12)

5.Sunday Ezekiel (8)

6.Jessy Friday (6)

7.Rebecca Ezekiel (32)

8.Jummai Ishaya (32)

9.Terriza Friday (30)

10.Alice Ezekiel (35)

11.Victoria Ishaya (32)

12.Blessing Ezekiel (20)

13.Gloria Ubadia (13)

14.Gift Ubadia (10)

15.Charity Ezekiel (9)

16.Alheri Ishaya (5), and

17.Favour Ezekiel (1)

The statement reads: “All rescued individuals were promptly taken to the Police Clinic in Kaduna for medical examination and have been certified to be in stable and sound health.

“On the same day, 9th April 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acting on credible intelligence intercepted a commercial Volkswagen Sharan vehicle at the Kawo Central Motor Park in Kaduna. Upon thorough search, officers discovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles concealed within the vehicle.

“The suspect, identified as Jamilu Suleiman, a 27-year-old male resident of Rafin Guza, Kaduna, was arrested and is currently in custody. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was instructed by a union member to deliver the firearms to an unidentified individual in Kaduna.

A full-scale investigation has been launched to dismantle the arms trafficking network and bring all perpetrators to book.

“In a separate incident, on 9th April 2025 at about 0500hrs, the Police Command received a distress call from a Good Samaritan reporting an armed robbery in progress at Doggi Farm, located along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa Division swiftly mobilized a patrol team to the scene. Upon arrival, they engaged a gang of about 30 armed robbers, who had earlier invaded the premises, in a fierce gun battle. During the exchange of gunfire, two of the robbers were neutralized, while others fled towards the nearby hills.”

He disclosed that the two other injured suspects were apprehended and taken to the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Hospital, Sabon Wuse, for treatment.

According to him, unfortunately, one of them was later confirmed dead, while the other is alive and currently assisting the Police with further investigation.

Adejobi disclosed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang and bring them to justice.