Cross River Governor, Otu Returns After Three-Week Leave

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has made a return to Calabar after a three-week annual leave, promising a renewed focus and “a double dose of energy” to speed up the state’s transformative journey.

Addressing supporters and government officials at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport on Thursday, the Governor expressed his commitment to driving forward his administration’s development agenda with fresh determination.

Naija News reports that he assured the people of Cross River that his short break had reinvigorated him for even more productive service.

Governor Otu, in his address, said, “We have a manifesto to fulfil, and I believe that by the second year, we can already claim some of those promises are becoming reality. I missed all of you dearly, and I return stronger and clearer in my objectives.”

The Governor highlighted that the solid groundwork laid by his administration is now beginning to bear fruit. “We have sown the seeds; now we must nurture them for a harvest,” he remarked.

Otu also emphasized the arrival of key federal projects in Cross River, including the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone project and the long-awaited commencement of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He referred to these initiatives as historic advancements that will integrate Cross River more fully into Nigeria’s broader economic landscape.

Looking ahead, Otu shared exciting news regarding the state’s future stating, “The President of the African Development Bank and Nigeria’s Vice President are set to visit the state for the groundbreaking of a new Export Processing Economic Zone.”

He described the project as a game-changer that will reshape the state’s economy, creating new opportunities for jobs and investments.

“There will be open opportunities for everyone to engage in this economic revival. The sky is the limit for Cross River,” the Governor concluded, setting a hopeful tone for the future.