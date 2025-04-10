Cristiano Ronaldo Ventures Into Hollywood, Co-Founds Film Studio

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold entrance into the film industry, teaming up with renowned British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn to launch an independent production company, UR•MARV.

The partnership has already set the stage for two high-octane action films, with a third installment in the works.

While the exact financial details of their 50-50 joint venture remain undisclosed, their move aligns with the growing trend of streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ supporting independent studios, offering a global platform for diverse storytelling.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Ronaldo stated on Thursday, “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.”

Vaughn, known for his cinematic innovation, added, “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he’s a real-life superhero.”

At 40, Ronaldo has built an impressive business portfolio, spanning investments in hospitality, manufacturing, and media.

His ventures include a hotel chain, a Portuguese porcelain company, and a media firm, alongside his recent acquisition of a tennis and padel club in Lisbon.

Additionally, he has hinted at future aspirations of owning football clubs once he retires from the sport.

Despite his expanding off-field interests, Ronaldo continues to dominate on the pitch, playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr with an estimated annual salary of $200 million. However, he has yet to disclose his retirement plans.

On the cinematic front, Vaughn has revolutionized modern action films with his signature blend of sleek visuals, dynamic storytelling, and humor-infused high-stakes drama.

He made his directorial debut with Layer Cake (2004) and went on to create groundbreaking hits such as Kick-Ass (2010) and X-Men: First Class (2011).

His breakthrough came in 2014 with the ‘Kingsman’ franchise, a stylish and adrenaline-fueled spy saga under the banner of his production company, Marv.

His latest project, ‘Argylle’ (2024), a globe-spanning espionage thriller starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard, has further cemented his reputation. With two additional Kingsman films in the pipeline, Vaughn’s cinematic journey is far from over.

Ronaldo’s foray into the movie industry marks yet another milestone in his already illustrious career, proving that his influence extends far beyond the football pitch.