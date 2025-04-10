Commuters Stranded In Kogi Forest After Train Breaks Down, Trek For Hours (Video)

A commuter heading to Abuja shared the harrowing experience of being stranded deep in a forest in Kogi State after his train broke down, forcing him and fellow passengers to embark on a grueling trek through unfamiliar and dangerous terrain.

The traveller, Marxist activist Kola Edokpayi, took to social media to recount the ordeal. After being unable to secure a flight to Abuja, Edokpayi decided to take a train from Agbor to Itakpe, Kogi State, as part of his journey to the capital. However, his trip quickly took an unexpected and dangerous turn.

According to Edokpayi, the train developed technical issues while travelling through a remote area in Kogi State, which he described as an “evil forest”, a desolate and isolated place with no mobile network coverage.

The area is known to be frequented by armed herders and their cattle, making the situation even more precarious.

“We became apprehensive. “We were stranded in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by forest and with no idea how long the repair would take. So, we decided to start trekking,” Edokpayi recalled.

With no communication and little hope for immediate help, the passengers began what Edokpayi called an “endurance trek” in an effort to find the nearest town or train station.

“We’ve been trekking for more than three hours, and we’re still on the move,” he said during the ordeal, further highlighting the uncertainty of their situation.

In a surprising twist, Edokpayi praised the Fulani herders they encountered in the forest, describing them as “remarkably friendly” and noting that they offered significant assistance in helping the stranded passengers navigate the unfamiliar terrain.

“The Fulani herders we met were very helpful. Contrary to the fear many of us had, they guided us and showed kindness throughout the walk,” he shared, emphasizing the unexpected support the herders provided during their distress.

Edokpayi used the incident to call on the Federal Government to take more proactive measures in maintaining public transportation systems, especially trains, to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers.

“Airlines cancel flights without notice, roads are unsafe due to kidnappers and poor conditions, and now trains are breaking down in forests. May God continue to help us in this country,” he lamented.

Watch the video below: