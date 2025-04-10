Buhari Turns Down APC Governors Appeal To Stop Members From Leaving The Party

Following a recent meeting between former President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, a report has indicated that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc might leave the party.

Naija News understands that the meeting which took place on Monday in Kaduna, was initially perceived as a routine courtesy call but has since sparked speculation about its deeper purpose.

According to Daily Trust, the governors reportedly sought Buhari’s intervention to halt defections from the party, particularly by key members of the CPC bloc

The governors’ appeal reportedly arose from growing concerns about potential defections ahead of the 2027 general elections. The defunct CPC, a key bloc within APC, remains highly influential, with Buhari regarded as its central figure.

There are fears within APC that the exit of this bloc could spell disaster for the party on a national scale.

Several former ministers who served in Buhari’s cabinet are also reportedly finalising plans to join the Social Democratic Party.

A source told the aforementioned publication that the governors feared Buhari’s enduring cult-like followership in the North could become a major liability for APC if he backs his CPC associates. His bloc vote, they feared, could be catastrophic for the party in 2027.

It was gathered that the governors specifically urged Buhari to dissuade his CPC associates from leaving APC.

However, the former president reportedly declined to make any such commitment. While reaffirming his loyalty to APC, he insisted that others must be allowed to make their own political choices, a principle he said he has upheld throughout his political career.