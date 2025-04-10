Abure, Apapa’s Tenure Expired The Same Time – Ameh

The National Secretary of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, has said Labour Party leadership crisis has been put to rest.

Naija News reports that Ameh explained that Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure cannot claim leadership of the party.

Speaking with News Central on Thursday, the CUPP National Secretary said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to recognize Abure‘s convention held in Nnewi because his tenure expired before the exercise.

His words: “For me, there’s no confusion because the fact it speaks for itself. You look at the Lamidi Apapa you just said. Lamidi Apapa is supposed to be the deputy national chairman to Abure from the same convention, for the same meeting and convention, in Asaba. And if Abure’s term has elapsed, naturally Lamidi Apapa’s term has elapsed. So the attempt to form a union behind the scenes or try to convince members and continue to a throw spanner in the will of progress of the Labour Party will not even succeed.

“The issues are very basic. They are not as serious, as complex as is made to be in the public. The issue is that the tenure was extended for one year. A convention was conducted by Julius Abure at Nnewi. INEC, the umpire, the body responsible for regulating political party activity in Nigeria, which is the Independent National Electoral Commission, publicly stated that Abure’s tenure and that of his national working committee had expired.

“This is not something that was made up by either Peter Obi or Alex Otti or any other member of the party. It was the commission that even refused to attend the meeting convened by Abure at Nnewi for the national convention and released a report that they did not participate in it. They have no reports to show to the public that the convention was successful or not successful and then went out to court.

“When Abure discovered that he was not being given the legitimacy that he was so sick or desired, he went to a federal court.”