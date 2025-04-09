Panic As Residents Find Three Headless Bodies In Ondo River

The Ondo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has verified that the three headless corpses found in a river within the Odigbo Local Government Area did not originate from the state.

The alarming discovery of these bodies, which were seen floating between the Ore and Odigbo communities, has instilled fear among local residents.

The bodies were discovered in the river on Sunday, prompting immediate notification to law enforcement agencies.

The manner in which the bodies were positioned has led to suspicions that they may have been victims of ritualistic killings before being discarded in the river.

Police spokesperson, Olayinka Alayande, confirmed the occurrence, noting that the incident was reported to the local police station.

As of now, no individuals have come forward to identify the deceased.

Alayande stated, “I can confirm that three bodies were recovered from a river in Odigbo. The matter was reported to the Ore Division, and the DPO sent a detective to the scene. The DPO also summoned community leaders and other groups to help identify the bodies and directed anyone with information to visit the hospital. Since then, no one has been able to identify the bodies.

“It is believed the bodies were brought from elsewhere and dumped in the river. We don’t think they are from this state. However, the river may have carried them to this location.”

Shileola, a youth leader in the local government, expressed his shock over the incident, saying, “I was shocked when I heard about it. I rushed to the scene to try to identify the victims, but I couldn’t find any clues.”

He suggested that the victims may have been killed in another area, as there have been no reports of missing persons in the community.