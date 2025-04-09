Edo PDP Sues APC’s Tenebe Over Secretariat Takeover, Seeks ₦900 Million In Damages

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken legal action against the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Jarret Tenebe, over what it describes as an unlawful and forceful takeover of its secretariat on Airport Road, Benin City.

In the suit filed before the court, the PDP is seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent Tenebe and his associates from further encroaching on the premises, conducting activities there, or disrupting the party’s operations at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

According to the writ of summons, the PDP is also demanding more than ₦900 million in damages, which includes over ₦300 million as compensation for office equipment such as computers, generators, and laptops, allegedly looted or destroyed during the incident.

The party further asked the court for: “A declaration that the violent eviction of the Claimant and its staff from the premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State, constitutes an act of trespass in law.

“A declaration that by forcefully evicting the Claimant from its rented premises at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, on the 16th of January 2025, the Defendant violated the Claimant’s rights to a quiet enjoyment of its rented property and thereby cause the Claimant general damages assessed at ₦500,000,000.00k (Five Hundred Million Naira).

“An Order for the payment of the sum of ₦322,765,500.00k as special damages being the value of the Claimant’s office equipment, which includes computers, generators, laptops, etc, that the Defendant and the thugs carted away and destroyed.

“Cost of emergency alternative office at Etano Hotel G.R.A., Benin City, ₦3,000,000.00 (three million naira) per day from 16th January to 13/2/2025 = ₦3,000,000.00 x 30 days ₦90,000,000.00 (Ninety million naira) and at ₦5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) from 13/2/2025 till judgment.”

Additionally, the PDP is requesting the court to issue an order restoring its possession and occupation of the secretariat and “an Order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, servants, privies, assigns, or any persons acting on his behalf from further trespassing on or conducting any business at the premises.”

The party insists that Tenebe’s actions amount to a breach of its legal rights and is determined to reclaim its property through legal means.