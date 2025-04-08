Tinubu Broke 40 Years Jinx In Power Sector – Adelabu’s Aide

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on communication, Bolaji Tunji, has said more electricity has been made available to homes and businesses under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Tunji said while it took 40 years to add 4000 megawatts to the country’s power, President Tinubu, in less than 2 years, has generated 1.5 megawatts.

Speaking with News Central on Monday, Tunji stated that it was some hard decisions made the Ministry of Power that birthed the current improvement in electricity supplies across the nation.

Adelabu’s aide added that Nigerians were already experiencing the improved power in their homes and businesses.

His words: “Some hard decisions were made by this current administration, especially the Ministry of Power, in order to ensure that we get to this level where we are.

“Before the President’s administration got in, we were hovering around between less than 4,000 megawatts. The last time we had a celebration of a major issue like this was around 1984, when we had about 2,000 megawatts, and within that period to date, to this administration took over, we had about 4,000 megawatts. That’s over 40 years to achieve 4,000 megawatts. But today, within less than two years of this administration, we are able to do it by 1.5 megawatts.

“All it means is that for the businesses and households in Nigeria, there will be more power available for them. Do you understand? And that is what people are experiencing now. Before now, it wasn’t always like that. We had so many challenges, the economy had so many challenges, but today, these are gradually being reduced.”