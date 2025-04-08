Stop Paying Money To Kidnappers – NSA Sends Stern Warning To Nigerians

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians against paying ransom to kidnappers.

He gave the warning on Tuesday when he received over 60 victims recently rescued from captivity in Zangon Kataf, Southern Kaduna, following sustained military operations.

The victims, who had been held for over a month, include a Deputy Director in the civil service and a relative of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The group, comprising 35 males and 29 females and children, was formally handed over to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, Ribadu warned that paying ransom to criminals would end up fuelling the criminal enterprise.

“Let me urge families and communities to stop paying ransom to these criminals.

“We have never paid money to secure the release of any victim. Each payment only encourages them to keep going. The more you give, the more they demand,” Ribadu said.

The NSA attributed the successful rescue of the victims to the efforts and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies. “Let me specially commend our armed forces and security services. Their tireless pursuit of these criminals is the reason we are here today,” he noted.

Ribadu also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support of the nation’s security architecture. “Thanks to the commitment of Mr. President, we are making progress daily. However, the release of victims is not the end. We will continue to pursue these perpetrators and ensure they face justice.”

Abubakar echoed the NSA’s sentiments, praising the security forces and calling for increased public cooperation.

“The security agencies, under the coordination of the NSA, have been working round the clock. I thank Nigerians for their trust and for providing vital information that aids our efforts. We ask for continued support, especially through actionable intelligence,” he said.